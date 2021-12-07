Lourdes Rhinehart, 86

SIERRA VISTA — On November 26, 2021 Lourdes Rhinehart, our loving mother, went to be with our Lord. Our mother was truly an amazing and uniquely gifted woman who loved her family with all her heart. She leaves behind her six children Pablo, Alex (Barbara), Juan, Adriana ”Cookie” (Eric), Marco, and Miguel (Mary). She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, mother Manuela and father Carlos, brothers Carlos, Luis and sister Tita. She is survived by her sister Adriana and brother Alex. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Jonathan, Joshua, Zach, Brandon, Jessica, Danielle, Megan, Hannah, Michael, Seth, Sarah, Mathew, and William. Additionally adored were her great grandchildren Emily, Gabriel, Jeremiah, Jackson, and Amelia. She was loved by so many and her family was very extensive leaving many additional nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and lifelong friends that all meant the world to her.
To know our Mom you must know a little bit about her upbringing. She was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico. Her first name was originally Rosalba, but her mother changed her name to Lourdes in honor of the blessed virgin Mary when her brother fell from the roof and suffered massive head trauma. With many prayers, ice, and blessed water from Lourdes, the child survived and grew up to be a prominent engineer. She had to quit school in 6th grade to stay home and help her family. As a young woman she met our father Paul when he came to Mexico to teach art lessons. They quickly fell in love and married in 1957 and moved to the US shortly after. Lourdes and Paul spent the early years of their marriage living in Tempe and Baltimore and would have six children and experience the trials and tribulations of a young family. She spoke and understood very little English at that time so her first years in the states were very challenging. In the spirit of her positive outlook on life, she took on these obstacles with zest and a lot of laughter, never giving up and always challenging herself. She quickly earned the love and adoration of her new family in Baltimore.
In 1971 Paul’s job moved him from Ft Holabird, Maryland to Ft Huachuca, Arizona so she packed up the family of eight and drove across the country in our 1964 Ford Falcon to the high desert. Paul and Lourdes raised their family in Sierra Vista and enjoyed living with some of the best neighbors anyone could ever ask for. In 1980 when Paul retired from civil service Lourdes began her career with the Sierra Vista Magistrate Court. She worked until 1996 retiring from the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Lourdes loved her plants and had a knack for growing some very happy and healthy plants, most of which she collected from the seeds of plants from all the places she traveled. She had a spirit everybody loved and the kind of person you felt comfortable around. She loved to laugh and was quick witted and always good for entertaining her guests with funny stories about her life. She loved cooking authentic Mexican cuisine and sharing with friends and neighbors. She filled her home with pets of all types and had great respect for all living things. She once carried a 50 lb rock home from Alaska after falling in love with its beauty. Above all, our mother loved God and was very proud to be Catholic. She was proud to be an American Citizen. She volunteered for many causes throughout her life and was always helping someone. We will miss our mother every day and love her with all our hearts. We are comforted to know she is flying high with our Lord and his Angels.
Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Wednesday December 22, 2021 Rosary 10:00 Funeral Mass 10:30 Reception in the Church Hall to follow.