Loveen Mary Weeks, 81
SIERRA VISTA — Loven Mary Weeks was born April 25, 1939 and passed away July 6, 2020. A native of Aberkenfig, Mid-Glamorgan, South Wales, Great Britain, Loveen was born the daughter of Thelma and William Rees. Loveen had one brother, Konrad Hojda (Hull, England) and one older sister, Marita Rees (Bridgend, South Wales). Loveen attended the University of Cardiff and earned an Associate of Management degree. She worked for the BBC in Reading, England for several years. She was a part time dance teacher and volunteered to teach American Airmen how to dance. Loveen met and married the love of her life Gene in Reading, England. Loveen returned to the United States and worked in the nursing industry for eight years. She joined the Federal Civil Service in October 1975 and retired at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 2008. During this time, she has served her church and community on many projects. She taught catechism at the Catholic Church in Sierra Vista. Gene and Loveen were married for more than 60 years.
Loveen is survived by her loving husband Eugene Weeks; two daughters, Dawn Weeks-Spalding of Dallas, Texas and Vanessa (David) Weeks-Long of Scottsdale, Arizona; son, Robert (Lisa) Weeks of Chandler, Arizona; one granddaughter, Sydney Weeks of Chandler, Arizona; two grandsons Colton Weeks of Chandler, Arizona and Dylan Spalding of Dallas, Texas. Loveen was an adventurer and loved to travel. If a woman ever loved a man, she loved her Geno. Loveen was a loving mother and adored her family. The Weeks’ family lived in South Wales, England, Germany, Italy, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Alabama, and in the great cities of Sierra Vista and Chandler, Arizona.
Viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Mortuary, 1562 E Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral Services will be held, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 440 E Elliot Road, Gilbert, Arizona.
