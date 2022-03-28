BENSON — It is with great sadness for his family to announce the passing of Lowell “Bud” Alexis Anderson at his home in Benson, Arizona. He passed away in his sleep, peacefully and surrounded by family on March 26, 2022, joining family and friends who went before him. He was born to Lowell A. Anderson and Ermagene Dearborn Anderson in Centralia, Illinois, on July 21, 1942.
He lived a long life, gave much, and loved even more. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; siblings, Marion Wood, Grace Wood, Dan Knight, and Jeanne Knight; children, Robert Anderson, Melissa Jackson, Deborah Gallo, Christie Taylor, TJ Welsh, and Stephanie Welsh. Plus, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him great joy! Bud was also very passionate about playing golf and enjoyed it for many years.
Bud served in the Army reserves as a tank commander, going through the ranks in six years, and earned a promotion to Sergeant First Class. Tiring of Illinois winters, he moved his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1972 and eventually made his way into the grocery business, working for Safeway for many years. He quickly worked his way through the ranks to become a store manager, with a reputation as a fixer for struggling stores in southern Arizona.
Through Safeway, he met the love of his life, Barbara. They got married in Benson, Arizona, on February 14, 1997, and 11 days later, they celebrated with a Polynesian wedding ceremony in Tahiti. They spent their lives together, enjoying family and friends and cooking gourmet meals for their guests. They also enjoyed traveling, especially for family reunions and visiting new places, including China.
Perhaps, the 1968 Frank Sinatra song “My Way” sums up how Bud lived his life. So, take a moment to reflect on your time with Bud, don’t be sad because he lived the life he chose while loving and caring for so many around him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Benson Salvation Army in his name, which was near and dear to Bud, and Barb; C/O Benson Community Center, 705 W Union St, Benson, Arizona 85602.
At Bud’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.