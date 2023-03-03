Loyd "Pete" Carson Planting, 83

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS— Our beloved father, Loyd ‘Pete’ Carson Planting, passed away Sunday morning February 26th, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he lived for the past 15 years.

He was born in Los Angeles but his true home was always Arizona. He enjoyed being a doctor and loved helping those who were truly in need. One of his favorite places to work was Sierra Vista, and he had many fond memories of those he worked with there.

