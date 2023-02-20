LTC John L. Dugas (retired), 76

SIERRA VISTA— John L. Dugas, age 76, went to be with the angels February 17, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Booth Dugas of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his mother Ruby Olive Henry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Marjorie S. Dugas of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Loving father of Troy H. Dugas, Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Wendy R. Filippelli (Dugas) and her husband John Filippelli, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Loving Grandfather to Samantha Dugas, Giovanni Filippelli, and Amanda Filippelli.
Born March 3, 1946, John was raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played basketball for Istrouma High School. His love of the game inspired Samantha and Giovanni to follow in his footsteps. John studied International Finance and was a graduate of Louisiana State University. His love of country inspired him to enroll in the R.O.T.C. program. After graduating in 1969, he entered the Army as a Second Lieutenant and served twenty-three years. He fought in the Vietnam War, then continued his military career being stationed in places all over the world. John retired from the Army in 1992 as a Lieutenant Colonel with an honorable discharge at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. He then went to work as a contractor for ManTech, retiring in 2013.
John was an avid fisherman and LSU fan. You could always count on him wearing his LSU and Saints attire, cheering them on while watching their games. His mentoring and wisdom was openly shared with his family and friends. He left an impression on many people that is unforgettable.
He will be missed by many and will always be a special part of our hearts.
Services and interment will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:00 am at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Wounded Warriors Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org in the name of LTC. John L. Dugas.
