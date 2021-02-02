Lucia Jeanette Ventura, 73

Lucia Ventura transitioned into Spirit on January 29, 2021, in Phoenix Arizona, at age 73, from multiple health complications that had been ongoing for a few years. Ultimately, her heart gave in.
Lucia was born on August 25, 1947, in Tegernsee, Bavaria (Germany) and came to the United States in 1963. After some moving around, she settled in Arizona in 1970, specifically in the Bisbee/Naco area, where she lived the majority of her time in Arizona.
Lucia’s life work was at Cochise County, starting at the Treasurer’s Office and later becoming the head of the Law Library and Chief Court Interpreter. After her retirement from Cochise County in 2007, she eventually relocated to Tucson, Arizona, in 2009, to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren.
She had a penchant for colorful clothing, shoes and home decor. In her younger years she enjoyed playing piano, sewing, knitting, reading, and travelling. Reading was one of her most favorite pastimes and books were her escape from the world, this was something she had done since childhood and she always had a sizable book collection which she often shared with her family and friends. She always remained in contact with her native country, Germany, and her friends and family there, especially her brother.
She is preceded in death by her son, Dean Tomas Foerger, and her parents, Margarete and Karl Foerger.
Lucia is survived by her brother, Hans Rainer Foerger, Switzerland, daughters, Juanita Ventura, Gilbert, Arizona, Catharina Johnson and husband Kevin Johnson, Phoenix, Arizona grandchildren: Angelika L. Amaya, Marcos Amaya III, Anastacia Garcia-Johnson, Jovan Amaya, and Tatiana Johnson: great grandchildren, Andre Amaya, Amor Woods, and Teagan Woods.
In her last months she was well cared for by her daughter, Catharina, and family. Honorable mention to the care she received, in her final weeks, from Hospice of the Valley and Home Instead Senior Care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Family First Funeral Services (1912 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015), on Saturday, February 27, from 2:30p to 4:30p. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required for this event.
The Celebration will be followed by an outdoor buffet-style gathering, from 5:00p – 7:30p at the Johnson home in Phoenix (address will be shared at Celebration of Life, or by contacting Family First for Cathy/Juanita’s info).
