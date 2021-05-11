Lucious H. Rhodes, 93

SIERRA VISTA—Lucious H. Rhodes, a WWII Veteran and longtime resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona was born May 2, 1928 in Benchley, Texas to Cliff and Annie Rhodes. He passed peacefully on May 8, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 93.
He was married to the love of his life, Nez E. Rhodes for 26 years prior to her death in 1980. Lucious proudly served in the United States Army on active duty from 1949 to 1973 and also served the United States government as a Civil Servant from 1973 to 1993. He was an active member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where he served faithfully. Lucious had a servant’s heart and extended his devotion beyond his family and friends to serve by mentoring young soldiers as well as other young people throughout the community. He also gave back to and served in multiple civic organizations where he warmed the hearts of many.
Lucious was the rock of his family who set the tone of what it means to love, cherish and honor one another. His family was his pride and joy and he never hesitated in showering them with his love and his presence no matter where he was in life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cliff Rhodes and Annie Johnson; his sisters Geraldine Burleson, Gladys Wallace and Laura Jean Rhodes; and brothers, Cliff Rhodes Jr., David Rhodes, Herman Rhodes, Willie James Rhodes. He leaves to cherish in his memory, his children Sharon & Alvin Floyd, Gail & Perry Mitchell, and Kenneth & Cynthia Rhodes; grandchildren Orlando Caver, Shauntay & Curt Alexander, Alia Floyd, Chase Mitchell and India Rhodes; great grandchildren Jamari Williams, Darius Caver and Devin Caver. Surviving siblings are Willie B. Rhodes, Johnny Rhodes, Mary Ann Ballard, and Connie Ruth Smoots. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other loved ones and friends.
Visiting Hours for Lucious will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 South Huachuca Blvd., Huachuca City, Arizona. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Post Cemetery, Fort Huachuca. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Widow Support Center at the Fry Blvd. entrance by 9:15 a.m.