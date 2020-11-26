Lucy Shaver, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Born on April 17, 1932, Lucy Shaver grew up on a small farm near Eufaula, Alabama. A good student, she graduated from high school early and enrolled in Auburn University, completing a bachelor’s and master’s degree in English. She next answered the call for needed teachers in Wellton, Arizona (near Yuma), where she taught high school English. Eventually she moved to Phoenix where she met her spouse, John Shaver, at the First United Methodist Church. They were married on Dec. 24, 1957 in Armel, Colorado (his hometown). They spent several years in Fort Worth, Texas (where both daughters Alicia and Cynthia were born), with John working for General Dynamics. In 1962, they moved to Sierra Vista after John accepted a job working on Fort Huachuca.
While Lucy stayed home when her kids were growing up, she was not idle. She was a long-time volunteer for the American Cancer Society (including local President), served in various capacities at the United Methodist Church, managed a softball team, and tutored foreign students in English. As her children finished school, she resumed teaching English, this time at Cochise College. Many students had her English 101 composition class, and Thanksgiving weekend was spent grading term papers for over two decades. She led a local exercise class for years, belonged to PEO and a local sewing guild, and volunteered for hospitality at numerous Sierra Vista Community Chorus events. She greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home.
Lucy and John enjoyed travel in their later years, with trips to China, Canada, Europe, and Russia, and many summer vacations in Kauai. She is survived by her husband, John of Sierra Vista, sister Anne Catlett of Tucson, daughters Alicia (Rick) Daniel of Thornton, Colorado, and Cynthia (Jeff) Atherton of Pleasanton, California, as well as grandchildren Lacey and Michael Daniel and Amy and Jack Atherton, “bonus daughter” Kathy Neary, and niece Cathy Lackner. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and husband, Janet and Walt Smith of Idalia, Colorado, and her nieces Debbie (Dave) Smith, Donna (Pat) Reiman, Linda Johnson, and their children and grandchildren. In addition, John Shaver and Dutch (Merlyn) Baxter, a former Buena High School guidance counselor, were first cousins, growing up near each other in northeastern Colorado/northwestern Kansas, and the family considers the Baxter children (Michael, Sherry, and John) and their partners (Debbie and John), children (including Connie), and grandchildren as vital family members.
The family wishes to thank the incredible kindness and dedication of the staff of Golden Oaks Ramsey Canyon (Jio, Sylvia, Reyna, Alma, Stephanie, Lailonny, Monica, and Neah), the staff of Prestige Assisted Living, the staff of Bisbee Copper Queen Hospital (especially Patti Miller), physicians Monica Vandivort and Jody Jenkins, family members Debbie and Michael Baxter, and special family friends, Bob and Jan Reiner and Rita Battle, for all of their expertise, assistance, compassion, and care. Lucy’s final weeks were greatly comforted by the exceptional team at Casa de la Paz Hospice (including Shelby, Dede, Christi, Amanda, Annette, Abby, and others). Lucy passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Her last few moments were Facetiming with John, during which he sang her the chorus of “Wait ‘til the Sun Shines Nelly”. It was a beautiful and poignant ending to a life well-lived.
Due to COVID, no funeral services are planned at this time.
