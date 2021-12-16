Luis Xavier Montiel, 39

BISBEE — It is with great sadness that the family of Luis Xavier Montiel announce his passing on December 12 2021. Luis was born August 26, 1982 in Bisbee, Arizona to Yolanda and Benny Montiel. He attended Bisbee schools and played football for the Bisbee Pumas. Luis loved to coach, and was a coach in baseball and football. He was active with the Bisbee Little League board and was the groundskeeper. He was always working at keeping the field looking good and ready for games. He served as an Altar server in his younger years at St. Patrick church. Luis loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hunting, always making sure that he took his boys with him. The boys always loved to go camping with him because dad always had an adventure for them. Luis was a hands-on dad. Every sport they participated in they knew dad was there cheering them on. Luis was a jack of all trades. He was a mechanic, cook, landscaper and tree cutter. He cared about the type of work he did. Luis was a friend to all. He would help who he could with what he had. Luis was the baby of our family and loved to be around family, especially his brothers and sisters. Every time he laughed he made you laugh. His love for his family was endless.
Luis was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Kimberly, and his loving daughter Cassandra.
He is survived by his parents Benny and Yolanda Montiel. His siblings, Michael (Melissa), Bobby (Joleen). Fred, Monica, Frances, Rosemary (Lamont). His children, Jordan (Stacy), Emilio (Marisa), Xavier, Izaiah. His grandchildren, CJ and Elijah. We have suffered a great loss and life will never be the same.
Services will be January 8, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Patrick Church with burial at Memory garden Cemetery, Arrangements are by Espinosa funeral Home.