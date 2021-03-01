SIERRA VISTA — Luz "Lucita" Dalao Lewis, of Sierra Vista, passed away on February 27, 2021. Lucita was born on January 6, 1924 in Agoo, La Union in the Philippines to Juan and Maxima Estonactoc Dalao. She met her husband, James Lewis, while he was stationed with the Army in the Philippines and migrated to the United States, eventually settling in Sierra Vista, where she has lived since 1955.
Lucita was the rock of her family and a devoted mother first and foremost. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Parish. Lucita treasured her children and planted a seed of faith within all of them by her loving actions and deeds. She also enjoyed taking long walks, sewing and reading. Lucita will be remembered for her dedication and generosity to her extended family and friends.
Lucita’s eight siblings Paz, Alex, Herminigeldo, Peter, Corazon, and Rudolfo have preceded her in death. Her sisters, Josie and Luzviminda, survive her in Toronto, Canada. Also surviving Lucita are her son, James Arthur Lewis, Jr. of Sierra Vista and her daughter, Maxine Dalao Walker (Bill) of Tucson, Arizona. She leaves behind five grandchildren (Tara Stokes, William Henry Walker III, Jennifer Lewis, Michael Walker and Jaimae Lewis), eight great-grandchildren (William, Anthony, Tara, Shanica, Jhelani, Jhalen, Aliza and Alaya), and four great-great-grandchildren (Josiah, Giannah, Anthony and Khylan).
