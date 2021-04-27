Lyle Howard Reddy, 86

VILLA RICA, GEORGIA — Mr. Lyle Howard Reddy, Sr., age 86, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. He was born in Traverse City, Michigan on Monday, December 2, 1935. Mr. Reddy was the son of the late, Lawrence Howard Reddy and the late, Mildred Theresa (Wheeler) Reddy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reddy is preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon (Williams) Reddy and brother, Larry Reddy.
Mr. Reddy was a graduate of Cadillac High School in 1953. Following high school, Lyle worked as a mechanic for the Wexford County Road Commission. In 1966 he joined the Cadillac Police Department and retired in 1991. During his time with Cadillac Police Department, Lyle served as the Chief of Police for 10 years prior to his retirement. In addition to his Law Enforcement career, Mr. Reddy attended the FBI National Academy and served 12 years in the United States Naval Reserves. Lyle and his wife, Charlene owned Charlene's Restaurant located in Cadillac, Michigan from 1989 until 1993. After selling the restaurant, Lyle and Charlene moved to Bisbee, Arizona where Lyle served as the Mayor of Bisbee from 2000 until 2002. Mr. Reddy also served on the Hospital Board for 10 years, the Board of the Muheim House and was a board member of the Bisbee Mining Museum.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Suzanne (Kunkel) Reddy of Villa Rica, Georgia; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Lyle (Chip) Reddy, Jr. and Jane Reddy of Phenix City, Alabama, Lon and Ruth Reddy of Cadillac, Michigan, Mark and Amy Reddy of Tucson, Arizona and Victor Reddy of Cadillac Michigan; one daughter, Kelly Vermeulen and Adam Crowley of Temple, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Reddy's wishes, he will be cremated.
A Graveside service will be conducted at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac, Michigan at a later date.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com .
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple, GA.
