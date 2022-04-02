Lyle LaVerne Offield, 87

VIRGINIA — Lyle LaVerne Offield, April 3, 1933 - June 6, 2020.
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother passed away peacefully in Virginia due to complications of Alzheimer’s and has been laid to rest at Culpeper National Cemetery in Virginia.
Lyle was born and raised in North Bend, Washington, son of LaVerne and Margaret Offield and graduated from Mt. Si High School in North Bend. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart Barbara Thorndike December 5, 1953. After his Air Force service he enrolled in and graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle. Three daughters were born during his Air Force and college years. Julia, Lyla, and Jessica. He worked for Douglas Aircraft in California, and for Boeing in Seattle Washington, then in 1964 he took a job at Ft. Huachuca just outside Sierra Vista, Arizona. Lyle loved the desert and was very happy living in Sierra Vista. He would also spend a few years on the East Coast in Virginia eventually moving back to Sierra Vista, Arizona after retiring and having a new home built.
Wherever he lived he always managed a vacation back to his home state of Washington visiting family and friends. He dearly missed the Pacific Northwest and all the beautiful scenery and fun things to do. Lyle is survived by daughters Julie, Lyla, Jessie; grandchildren Jasmine, Anthony, Jessica; great grandchildren Roman and Sabella; sister Marilyn, brother Dennis and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will gather in June for a remembrance memorial in Kirkland, Washington. Rest in peace Lyle we love and miss you so much but carry you in our hearts and memories forever.