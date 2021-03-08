Lynda Blair Smothers, 72
COCHISE — Lynda Blair Smothers of Cochise passed away at home on March 2, 2021 at the age of 72. She was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1948 to Albert Blair Powell and Ann McGrael Powell.
Lynda Blair Smothers was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many. She raised her family in the Tucson area with the love of her life, Joe Smothers. Whom she married on October 30, 1998 in Tucson. She spent her professional life as an educator dedicated to providing children with safe environments where they could flourish. She loved to read, tend her chickens, and spend time with her family.
Lynda is survived by her husband Joe, her grandchildren: Keith (Hope) Smothers and their daughter( Lynda’s great-granddaughter) Emily and Rhiannon Smothers (Shane). Also surviving are her step children: Tim (Sidney) Smothers, Philip Smothers, Jason Smothers and Shannon (Chad) Ross and great grandson James Patrick Gabu III. Her brother Bob Powell and her sister Sueann Few also survive.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter Amarette Powell and a brother. She was a member of St. Raphael in the Valley Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Benson and also a former member of the Dragoon Women’s Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers her family asks for donations to be sent to: International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) c/o:
So. Arizona MM Support Group, Int’l Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Ste. 206, No. Hollywood, CA 91607-3421, www.myeloma.org
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
