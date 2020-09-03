Lynn Kartchner, 74

DOUGLAS–Lynn Kartchner was born in Bisbee in 1946 to Ethel Mae and Howard Kartchner. He passed away at TMC on August 28 at age 74.
He was educated in Bisbee schools and graduated U of A with degrees in mining and chemical engineering; he was also a licensed Civil Engineer. Lynn served as a battalion commander, Army Corp of Engineers in Vietnam. He served the people of many local governments, including City of Douglas, as Public Works Director and City Engineer. He was a business owner, Kartchner Engineering, LLC; and was a member of BPOE Douglas Elks and Douglas Masonic Lodge.
Lynn is survived by wife Regina Pace, daughters Kelly and Lee Ann, grandson Nathan, mother Ethel, brother Mark (Wanda), and sister Susan.
No memorial is scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Adair Funeral Home Cremation.
