Mabel A. Farley, 98
DOUGLAS — Mabel A. Farley passed away July 15, 2020 at the age of 98 in Douglas, Arizona. She was born in Egypt, Arkansas on June 21,1922 to Leonard and Cliffie Nicholson. She moved to Bisbee, Arizona in 1952 and worked as a chef for the Copper Queen Hotel. She saved enough money to buy a house in South Bisbee for $500. She had six children Dorothea, Gary, Carl, Paul Wayne, Betty and Marguerite. She was a great baker and always made German chocolate cakes for the Bisbee Cake Auction. She worked as a chef and bartender for the Turquoise Valley Golf Course. After her retirement she spent her time cooking and baking with her grandchildren. When people would stop by she would always welcome them in and offer them some coffee and a donut and a place to stay. She is preceded in death by her daughter Marguerite A Farley and daughter Dorothea Lumbis, her husband Paul E Farley and her grandsons Alan Lumbis, Ricky Lumbis and granddaughter Helen Lumbis. She is survived by her children Gary Farley, Carl Farley, Paul W. Farley, and Betty Bagby; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
