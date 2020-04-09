Mable Jones, 86

SIERRA VISTA — As one of God’s humble servants, on March 29, 2020, Mable Jones was blessed with a rest from this world, into eternal life with the Heavenly Father.
Mable was born on July 6, 1933 in Polk County, North Carolina to the dearly departed Sally and Roy Simpson. She was married to her loving spouse, Rolley Jones, on August 3, 1960 in Newark, New Jersey. Mable loved to travel and as an Army wife she enjoyed moving with her family to several locations to include; Newark and Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina, Arizona and Germany.
Mable has always been a loyal member of the Church. One of her greatest joys was serving as a Sunday School Teacher wherever their travels led them. The family’s final military orders moved them permanently from the east coast, out west to Arizona, where she was a loyal member of First Baptist Church. While in Arizona, her desire to be with children transformed into her dream job where she subsequently retired as a certified Early Childhood Development military employee on the base at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
Mable was preceded in death by her daughter Bernitha Jones, five brothers (John, Curtis, Robert, George and Steven Simpson) and two sisters (Bessie Miller and Lucille Bridges). She is survived by her husband Rolley Jones and daughter Sylvia Yvonne Jones, her sister Matilda Littlejohn and a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Due to COVID-19, no funeral services were permitted. The burial was held on April 2, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
We celebrate Mable’s life and treasure each moment that God gave us, knowing that she is at peace and we will be with her again as we transition to our final home in heaven, with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
