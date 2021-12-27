Maggie Lea Douglas, 84

WILLCOX — Maggie Lea Douglas a lifelong resident of Willcox passed away at her home on December 26, 2021, at the age of 84. She was born near Willcox on September 22, 1937, to JD Etheredge and Martha Ellen (nee Edwards) Etheredge. Maggie Lea was a Willcox High School Graduate, a longtime member of the St. Luke's, Episcopal Church, Willcox Emblem Club, Lioness Club, and the Northern Cochise Community Hospital Auxiliary. Maggie retired from Arizona Bank as the longtime manager, she started at the bank when it was known as the Peoples Bank. Survivors include her son Dan (Jeanne) Douglas and daughter Anne (Max) Coleman, her grandchildren Nikki (Troy) Saunders, Garrett (Tiffany) Douglas, Tammi Coleman, and Alex (Jessica) Douglas. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Gaige, Chloe, Jayden, Kambryn, Ella, Brenndon, Davianna, Kanyon and Grayson and her sister Sharon (Jordan) Hodge and her sister-in-law Joan Etheredge. Preceding her in death was her husband Gordon Douglas, her brother Gordon Etheredge, and her parents. A celebration of her life will be 10:00 am on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Westlawn Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or online at willcoxhospice.com You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Most Popular
-
Child murder suspect acts up in court — again
-
A final Christmas
-
SVUSD grapples with staff shortages, bus delays
-
A family endeavor: Fourth-generation rancher living the good life
-
Bisbee loses its greatest cheerleader
-
Prospective jurors to get questionnaires in sex abuse civil lawsuit
-
New jail chaplain says he was called to ministry by higher power
-
Hoppin' Grapes owner Kristine Wolfe publishes her first fiction novel
-
Bisbee Hillcrest apartments opened for bids, proposals
-
DBN selects best decorated house in Douglas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.