Major Ernest L. Fulford (Retired), 84

SIERRA VISTA— Major Ernest L. Fulford, (Retired), passed away on December 22, 2022 at his home in Sierra Vista.
Major Fulford was an Artillery Officer in the U.S. Army and served as the commander of the cavalry for Texas A & M while stationed in Bryan - College Station.
Ernie earned the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars (valor and service), two Meritorious Service medals, and four Air Medals. He also received medals for his two tours of duty in Vietnam.
After his retirement, he worked for several contract companies at Ft. Huachuca.
His stations included Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where he graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso. In addition to his tours in Vietnam, he served in Kentucky, Fulda (Germany), and Ft. Huachuca (Sierra Vista).
Ernie was born on May 23, 1938 to Hilda Purdy and Ernest M. Fulford, both of whom predeceased him.
While serving in Germany, he met and married his wife Linda K. Fulford on August 4, 1976 in Bryan, Texas. They bought a motorhome upon their retirements and traveled extensively throughout the United States. They visited 49 of the 50 states.
Ernie was a member of the Elks and American Legion in Sierra Vista.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 46 years and leaves behind a brother-in-law, two sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, plus cousins.
Service will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista on January 12, 2023 at 11:00 am.