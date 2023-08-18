Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, 72

YORK, NEBRASKA—It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, a remarkable woman whose life journey was a testament to unwavering dedication, boundless creativity, and an indomitable spirit. She peacefully transitioned from this world on August 17th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever inspire those fortunate enough to have known her.
Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, daughter of Eugene Dalton and Phyllis Verleta Valcoure, stepdaughter of Eugene Valcoure. Preceded in death by husband Robert L. Novak, second husband Robert F. Bankenstein Junior and sister Linda mills.
Survived by sons, Ronnie and “Beth” Novak, David and Terri Novak, daughter, Phyllis, LaVelle, and Ignacio Martinez, Troy LaVelle, daughter Tamara Novak, stepdaughter Kacey Kuipers and Cody, brother Perry Valcoure and Sharon, and seven grandchildren seven great grandchildren, aunt and uncle Barbara and Lawrence Dalton, Sister Genie Dalton.
Born on April 28th, 1946, in Concordia, Kansas, Maleta Novak–Bankenstein grew up in the embrace of a close-knit community, and it was there that she began to cultivate the qualities that would define her extraordinary life.
Marrying her beloved husband and raising four children on a dairy farm, she demonstrated her deep love for family and a tireless work ethic. Maleta was a beacon of light to all who had the privilege of knowing her, as she touched countless lives with her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support.
Maleta's passion for nursing was ignited amidst her responsibilities on the farm and the joyful chaos of raising her four children. Her pursuit of education was a testament to her determination and resilience as she juggled the demands of motherhood with her studies. This dedication eventually led her to join the army at the age of 42 as an Officer, embarking on a remarkable second career that spanned 13 years and saw her rise to the rank of Major.
Among her many experiences, one of the most cherished chapters of Maleta's life was stationed in Würzburg, Germany, alongside her husband Robert Novak. Together, they explored the corners of Europe, creating memories that would forever be etched in their hearts. Her zeal for life and thirst for adventure were evident as she embraced the rich tapestry of cultures and landscapes that Europe had to offer.
Following her military career, Maleta continued her love for travel, traversing the United States in her RV and soaking in the beauty of the land she called home. Settling down in York, Nebraska, she continued to nurture her creative spirit, indulging in crochet and an array of crafts that showcased her limitless imagination. Her ability to craft almost anything she envisioned was a reflection of her tenacity and her innate talent.
Maleta's journey through life was a melodious symphony, composed of unwavering determination and resolute action. Whenever she fixed her gaze upon a goal or ignited a passion within herself, she embarked upon it with an unrelenting fervor that left a profound impact on all fortunate enough to cross her path. This remarkable trait of hers shone brilliantly when she earned her Master's degree in nursing, at 72, a testament to her dedication and hard work.
Though her physical presence may have left us, her memory remains etched in the very core of the hearts of her family, friends, and all those who had the privilege to share moments with her. The resonance of her accomplishments and the inspiration she imparted continue to reverberate through the lives she touched. Even though she may no longer walk beside us, her spirit dances on in the stories, lessons, and memories she gifted to us all.
A celebration of Maleta Novak-Bankenstein's extraordinary life will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Park Church with viewing on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home. We invite family and friends to come together to remember and honor the legacy of a woman whose spirit knew no bounds.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Glioblastoma Foundation as a tribute to Maleta's enduring spirit of giving.
As we bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and inspiration, let us carry forward Maleta's legacy of determination and boundless creativity. Her legacy will forever remind us that life's possibilities are as vast as the horizons she explored and the dreams she made reality.