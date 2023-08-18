Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, 72

YORK, NEBRASKA—It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, a remarkable woman whose life journey was a testament to unwavering dedication, boundless creativity, and an indomitable spirit. She peacefully transitioned from this world on August 17th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever inspire those fortunate enough to have known her.

Maleta Novak-Bankenstein, daughter of Eugene Dalton and Phyllis Verleta Valcoure, stepdaughter of Eugene Valcoure. Preceded in death by husband Robert L. Novak, second husband Robert F. Bankenstein Junior and sister Linda mills.

