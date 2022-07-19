Manuel F. Gonzales, Jr., 70

WILLCOX — Manuel F. Gonzales, Jr. of Willcox passed away in Tucson on July 12, 2022, at the age of 70. He was born in Willcox on November 12, 1951, to Manuel Frank Gonzales and Bertha (Takagi) Gonzales and was a lifelong Willcox resident. Manuel was a retired culinary cook. He is survived by his children Steve (Meagan) Gonzales of Tucson and Marisa (Mario) Grijalva of Phoenix along with his grandchildren Aleyea, Victor, Ava, Sophia, Mario, and his great grandchild Aiden. Also surviving are his siblings Gloria Cervantes and Walter Gonzales both of Willcox. Manuel’s surviving nieces and nephews are Michael Gonzales, Manny Gonzales, Veronica Belloc, Lydia Torres, Angel Gonzales, Leilani Gonzales, Eric Gonzales, Anthony Torres, Gabby Thompson, Alex Torres, Alezay Torres, Ariel Belloc, and Anna Marie Torres. Preceding him in death were his parents. A rosary will be offered at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with cremation following. Rite of Committal will be offered 10:00 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Most Popular
-
For this Latina, 16 is a magic numero
-
Bisbee cheerleaders win awards at cheer camp
-
Police: SVNN videographer who committed suicide sexually assaulted minors
-
GOP establishment steps up push to block Lake
-
Election process for Sierra Vista includes mayor, city council
-
High bear activity along Huachuca Mountains eastern slope, wildlife officials say
-
West End Arts, Beats and Eats kicks off on Fry Boulevard
-
Willcox's Macumber fans 18 in 7-0 shutout at state softball tournament
-
Cochise College marketing team gets the message out
-
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Douglas residence
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.