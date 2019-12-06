Manuela “Nellie” Fontes, 82
HEREFORD—Manuela “Nellie” Fontes passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2019. She was a lifetime resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was a warm and compassionate mother figure to all she knew. She opened her heart to those in need. She enjoyed playing bingo and cooking.
Nellie was preceded in death by her daughter, Valentina Fontes.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lorenzo of 65 years; Children Lorenzo Jr, Jerry, Letty (David) Thomas, Christy (Richard) Szczepanski, John, Roxanna (Dan) Slater, Martina (Bobby) Ochoa, Catalina (Greg) Bianco, Paul (Veronica) Fontes, and Brandon Fontes; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Friday, December 13 at 12:00 p.m.
Mom, you were the Matriarch of our family and you will truly be missed! We love you always!
