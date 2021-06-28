Manuelita ‘Nellie’ Woldorf, 67

TUCSON — Nellie was born February 11, 1953 in Benson, Arizona to Filiberto and Francisca Barrera.
Died January 6, 2021 from complications of the Corona Virus in Tucson Arizona. She leaves behind husband Rick Woldorf, daughter Alyssa (Shannon), brothers Filbert (Karen), Mike, Daniel (Pat), Jimmie (Theresa), Rudy (Chrissy) along with several nieces and nephews. She also had family in Virginia, Diane (Rick) Patrick, Bruce (Tammie) Woldorf, Paul (Claire) Woldorf.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents and two sister-in-law’s, Vivian and Daphna Barrera.
Nellie graduated from Benson High School in 1971 and always followed the Bobcats in many extra- curricular activities and especially sports. She graduated from the University of Arizona in 1975 and married Rick Woldorf on January 8, 1977.
Rick and Nellie lived in Colorado for a short while before moving to Virginia where Nellie worked for Raytheon and then at National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative for 20 years where she helped coordinate the launch of the Direct TV system. She then moved onto Northrup Grumman as an executive secretary working with many executives around the world in enhancing U.S. defense projects.
Nellie retired in February 2020. It was her dream to move back to Arizona to be with her brothers and their families in Arizona.
Nellie was a kind and caring person who always made friends wherever she went. She was involved in Girl’s Scouts as a little girl and continued with her daughter until 2005. Nellie was an active volunteer at her daughter’s high school well past Alyssa’s graduation.
Aunt Nellie was always the one to decorate for nieces’ and nephews’ graduations, baby showers, birthdays, and family reunions. The Aunt who showed up at your job to take a picture of you at your desk or beside your computer. She filled the room with balloons and tons of LOVE!!! We miss you so much. Did we mention she sent a box of homemade Christmas Cookies, decorated beautifully, to each and every one of us for many years.
A Memorial will be held July 16, 2021 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 244 S Gila St Benson Arizona. Eulogy is at 10:00 (please arrive 10 minutes early) and mass begins at 10:30. Reception to follow, Benson VFW 233 E 5th St, Benson Arizona. We will be gathering to share our memories of a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Please bring photos to share.