SIERRA VISTA — Marc Richard Hay, 76, a remarkable, compassionate, loving, Christian man found his peace, completed his calling, and was taken home on November 25, 2021, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Marc Richard Hay was born in Hayward, California in 1945 to Albert John Hay (Moville, Iowa) and Miriam Hulda (Otto) Hay (Calgary Alberta, Canada). When he was two, his family moved to a farm in Moville, Iowa where he went to a one room county school grades K through 5th. At age ten his family moved to Covina, California where he resided until he graduated from Northview High School in 1963. That same year he enlisted into the army and did his basic training at Fort Ord, California. Marc went on to receive his Associates of Arts Degree in 1975, and his Bachelor of Science degree in 1992. After twenty years of service, he retired from the military in August 1983 as Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW03). He then went on to work for the US Government as a civilian and contractor until retiring once again in 2005.
While serving in the US Army, Marc was stationed in Japan, Germany, Italy, Korea, and Ft. Huachuca (several times). During his time in Japan, Marc married Hatsu Yamamoto and when they were stationed in Korea, they adopted Lisa Ann (Choi Sun Hee). Hatsue passed away in 1977 and Marc raised his young daughter until remarrying Michele Cotner in 1978, who had three children on her own (Paul, Eddie, and Melissa) and they then had Lindsey together. Though their relationship turned out to be less permanent than expected and both moved on, Marc was able to find love once again and was married to Sylvia Jarrett in 1999, who also had two children of her own (Scott and Jennifer).
Marc was an avid sports fan. He was a high-ranking Olympic medal winner in bridge, award winning bowler, loved playing softball, and “walked with God” every day. When he was not playing the sports, he refereed them (basketball, football, softball, baseball, and even soccer). Marc was the Director of DYA sports in Italy, a member of the VFW and the Warrant Officers Association. If you asked Marc what his greatest accomplishment was, it was not his sports legacy or his successful 30+ year career. It was being a father and a dad to his seven children (adopted, step, and biological). As the saying goes “Any Man can be a father, but it takes a special Man to be a Dad”. Marc was this man. Not only was Marc a special man to his children, but also a grandfather of twenty-two grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Miriam Hay, and his brother, Tim Hay. He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Hay; his sister, Sandy Richmond; his children: Lisa Froning, Lindsey (Dylan) Roberts, Paul (Cindy) Hay, Eddie (Tiffany) Taylor, Melissa (Casey) Campbell, Scott (Shelly) Jarrett, Jennifer Jarrett, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Until we meet again “May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you his peace. (Numbers 6:24-26)
A full service with Military Honors will occur at the Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista on December 10th, with the precession beginning from Hatfield Funeral Home at 9:30am. Service will begin at 10:00am followed by a celebration of life at Shiloh Christian Church located at 1519 S. Ave Del Sol, in Sierra Vista beginning at 1:00pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Marc’s favorite charities (St Jude) in Marc’s name.