BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA—On the morning of May 29th 2023 Marcella Kesler, 86, passed away peacefully at Hoffmann Hospice Home in Bakersfield, California.
On her last two days on earth, outside on the patio outside her room, two red-breasted birds kept fluttering around as if saying; “Okay Marcie we are ready for you to fly away with us.”
Amazingly enough, ten years ago to the day, Marcella's husband Donald Kesler passed away.
Marcella was born in Michigan on July 7, 1936 and moved out to Sierra Vista, Arizona in the mid 1970’s. In Sierra Vista is where she met her husband Donald Kesler, through Parents Without Partners. Marcella worked as a secretary on Ft. Huachuca until she retired. After retiring, she cared for her husband Donald where they shared a loving home.
She was an active member of the Tree of Life Christian Fellowship until dementia prevented her from living on her own. She went to live with her daughter Sue, son-in-law Gary and Grandson Nathanial, who cared for her. A Major Stroke is what took her life.
She was a child of God devoted to spreading his word. She was a prayer warrior, holding meetings every Tuesday at her house. She and her husband Donald were instrumental in the building and success of Tree of Life Christian Fellowship.
Marcella loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Adele Pilarowski, her husband Donald Kesler, her daughter Susan Kniffen, and her son-in-law Kevin O’Grady.
Marcella has two brothers, Kenneth and Dennis Pilarowski. She has seven children in all; Barbara O’Grady, Beverly Holm, Thomas Berger, Linda Board, Theresa Berger, Susan Kniffen and Brian Eddy. She has eight grandchildren; Michael, Mark, and Matt O’Grady, Robby and Derek Board, Brenden Berger, Jeremy Berger, and Nathanial Kniffen. She was a great- grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother as well. She loved and cherished all of them.
She led with her heart and faith in God. She was a giver to those in need, a friend to many, and loved by everyone she met.
As sure as I Am that she will be missed, I also am sure she will be looking down from heaven on us all.
Condolences can be mailed to Theresa Berger, 4492 S. Ranch Road, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85650.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.