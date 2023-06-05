Marcella Kesler, 86

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA—On the morning of May 29th 2023 Marcella Kesler, 86, passed away peacefully at Hoffmann Hospice Home in Bakersfield, California.

On her last two days on earth, outside on the patio outside her room, two red-breasted birds kept fluttering around as if saying; “Okay Marcie we are ready for you to fly away with us.”

Tags