Marcella Reyes, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Our beautiful Mother, Marcella Reyes, made her final journey today, January 5, 2021 to be with God.
She was born on December 23, 1932 to Joseph and Sophia Madril in Chama, New Mexico.
Our mother was raised in Chama, New Mexico and Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She attended school for a while until she had to help raise her siblings. Our mom loved her family and would do anything in the world for them.
Our mother worked as a photographer with her sister Pauline and her husband Ralph. They would travel from state to state taking pictures of families. While on a job in Eloy, Arizona our Mom met our Dad and the rest in history. Our Mom thought that Dad was a very handsome paratrooper. She decided to take a chance on him. Our parents fell instantly in love and were married for 50 plus years.
Mom loved to garden when she could and worked around the house with her children. She loved her life as a mother and wife. She was also a licensed cosmetologist and loved to cut hair. Mom loved to paint, which she was very good at. She loved her grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for them. Mom was the most compassionate person and sweetest soul that you would ever meet. She cherished her daughters and her number one son, Manny. As the years progressed, she had a special relationship with Manny. When calling one of her daughters she would call all six names before calling the correct name. When she would refer to our spouse’s she would always call our husband’s by the wrong name. Our Mom loved her children’s spouses. She had a great relationship with Derek and Steve. They would drop what they were doing and take care of whatever our Mom wanted, since they were the closest in distance.
Mom loved her church, St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. This was her daily medicine. She was so devoted to God and said the Rosary every day. Mom and Marcy would facetime and do the Rosary over the phone as often as possible.
Marcella is survived by her eight children, DeeAnn (Steve) Perry of Tucson along with their dog Jack, Manny (Marie) Reyes of Mesa, Lupe Reyes (her dog Pieper) of Sierra Vista, Marcella (Craig) Johnson of Twin Falls, Idaho, Lorrie (Kim) Desotell of Menominee, Michigan, Bangie Reyes of Sierra Vista, Juanita (Scott) Burke of Navarre, Florida and Yolanda (Derek) Knowles of Tucson along with their dog Zoe. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Jacob and Derrick (DeeAnn); Liberty and Zachary (Marcy); Torrie, Heather, Autumn and Kyle (Lorrie); Ciara, Jessica, Loren and Ashley (Juanita); Karagan and Elizabeth (Yolanda). She is also survived by one brother, Allen Madril; and her sisters, Pauline, Eva, Nova, Viola, Linda, Martha, Lorraine and Yvonne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny R. Reyes; her parents, Joe and Sophia Madriil; her brothers John Joe Madril, Benny Madril and Demetrio Madril.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Parag Patel who was mom’s primary care physician. He was so kind and patient with her and took his time to talk with her. Thank you to Father Greg for being her lifelong priest and spiritual rock.
Services for our Mom will be private because of the COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hatfield Funeral Home. God Bless you Mom! We love you.
