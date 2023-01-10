DEATH NOTICE— Marcia D. Troller of Portal passed away at her home on December 16, 2022, at the age of 81. Memorial Services will be in the Spring of 2023 at the Paradise Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
