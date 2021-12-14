Marcia Loreen Plant, 82

SIERRA VISTA — A beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister and friend left this world the 28th of November 2021. She is joyfully reunited with her husband Jim in heaven. Marcia, a daughter of Patricia and Loren Torpey was born in Spokane, Washington on the 21st of February 1939.
While working for Seattle City Light, Marcia met and married Jim Plant. They moved their young family to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1968. Marcia was active in and served in many community organizations including the Huachuca Twirlers, Girl Scouts (Asst Leader), Bridge Club, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority (President). When her children left home, she continued to use her sewing skills to make dolls and baby blankets to sell at Christmas bazaars. Marcia was an animal lover. She and Jim adopted many shelter dogs. Following her husband’s death, Marcia and her daughter Coreen set up a shop inside Ray’s Antiques in Huachuca City. Marcia enjoyed working there two days a week until the covid shut down in the spring of 2020. Most of all Marcia loved keeping track of her growing family’s activities and their birthdays.
Marcia is survived by her daughters Tracy (Greg) Conrad, Coreen (Tom) Yarborough; a sister Linda Davis, a brother Paul Torpey; grandchildren William Conrad, Gregory Conrad, David Conrad, Morgan Yarborough, Madison Yarborough, Maggie Yarborough; great grandchildren James, Madison, Jacob, Peter and Alex.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.