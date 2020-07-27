Margaret Ann Thompson Green, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Margaret Ann was born September 18, 1936 to Will and Hazel Thompson in Beaumont, Mississippi. She was the middle child with her brother Hugh and sister Mary Louise preceding her and brothers Billy and James following. The family moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and while working at a drug store soda shop downtown, she met Nathan Chester Green, who was attending the University of Alabama and was working nights at the Piggly Wiggly around the corner. They married April, 22, 1954 and Nathan joined the Army. Her son Kenneth came along soon after in Tuscaloosa, Alabama while Nathan was attending Officers Training School. Son Steven arrived in Fort McClellan, Alabama while Nathan was learning to fly helicopters. Daughter Celinda was born in Vicenza, Italy during the family’s overseas deployment and son Dale was born in Columbus, Georgia where the family moved three times in one year. The family also lived in Texas and Massachusetts and moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1968. Margaret was a proud housewife, which wasn’t easy for an Army wife, and later worked at Sears for 20 years. She was involved with the Vigilettes and the Red Hat Society. She was a wonderful cook and acquired recipes from all the various places she lived. During her retirement years she enjoyed crafts, birdwatching, reading, working the puzzles in the paper and keeping up her immaculate home.
Margaret passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She will be missed greatly by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister and younger brother who survive her. No public service is planned but her immediate family will hold a private service to honor her memory. Because of her love of birds and nature, donations can be made in her name to the Ramsey Canyon Preserve-Nature Conservancy.
