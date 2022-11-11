SIERRA VISTA — Margaret Ann Welsh, 85, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Margaret was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1986.
As avid hikers who loved the outdoors, Margaret and her husband, Ron, hiked extensively throughout Arizona and other states in the Southwest, including many trips down into the Grand Canyon, exploring the South Rim, North Rim and Phantom Ranch. Margaret also enjoyed walking and completed the Mule Mountain Marathon on two occasions.
Margaret was an Army wife and lived in Japan with Ron for two tours. During that time Margaret and Ron traveled throughout the Far East and also had the great experience of climbing Mt. Fuji to witness the sunrise from the summit, which is a Japanese custom that should be done once in your lifetime.
Margaret loved the Lord and was a member of the Fort Huachuca PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel) for over 30 years, serving on the board in several capacities. Through this service Margaret made life-long friendships with other PWOC members and their families. She was passionate about God’s Word and led bible studies at the Post Chapel for many years, sharing her love of the Lord and teaching others the beauty of the gospel.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband Ron; daughter Julie Rodewald (Steve); daughter Lisa Honeycutt; son Michael Honeycutt (Susan); many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two sisters. She will be greatly missed by her family until we can meet again in Heaven.
A celebration of her life will be held at 9:30am, Friday, November 18th at Buffalo Soldier Memorial Chapel (Main Post Chapel), Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Interment will be at 1:00pm at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.