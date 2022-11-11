Margaret Ann Welsh, 85
SIERRA VISTA — Margaret Ann Welsh, 85, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Margaret was a resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona since 1986.

As avid hikers who loved the outdoors, Margaret and her husband, Ron, hiked extensively throughout Arizona and other states in the Southwest, including many trips down into the Grand Canyon, exploring the South Rim, North Rim and Phantom Ranch. Margaret also enjoyed walking and completed the Mule Mountain Marathon on two occasions.

