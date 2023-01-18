Margaret Gil Larez, 77

TUCSON, AZ—Margaret Gil Larez (March 15, 1945 - January 13, 2023). Margaret G. Larez passed away peacefully surrounded by numerous family and friends.
Margaret grew up in Douglas, Arizona and graduated from Douglas High School in 1964. She began a career at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Douglas where she eventually retired and relocated to Tucson, enjoying her retirement life with family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret will be remembered as a strong nurturing mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to play cards and visit the casino with her sister and family. She loved to draw and work through crossword puzzles. Most importantly, she spent time caring for her youngest grandchildren, Sarah Rose and Christopher Muñoz. She will be loved and missed forever.
Our hearts are full knowing Margaret had such a kind soul and touched so many lives. Thank you to our family and friends for sharing your memories of this wonderful woman. We are blessed to have had so many years of her love that include holidays, birthdays, ceremonies, and other occasions that were made more special by her presence. Her children experienced a mother that had a heart of gold and felt blessed to have enjoyed her for 77 years.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe Mange Gil and Guillermo Gil. Her siblings are: Guillermo (Amanda) Gil Jr., Hilda Rose, Hector (Esther) Gil and Alberto (Martha) Gil. Margaret is also survived by her children, Margaret Ann Larez, Steven (Angela) Rafael Larez, Jerome (Krissy) Robert Larez and Sarah (Chris) Muñoz, along with 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lupus Foundation of America to further research on Lupus and assist families who are affected by Lupus. Margaret donated her body to science to also further the fight against Lupus.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.