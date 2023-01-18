Margaret Gil Larez, 77

TUCSON, AZ—Margaret Gil Larez (March 15, 1945 - January 13, 2023). Margaret G. Larez passed away peacefully surrounded by numerous family and friends.

Margaret grew up in Douglas, Arizona and graduated from Douglas High School in 1964. She began a career at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Douglas where she eventually retired and relocated to Tucson, enjoying her retirement life with family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

