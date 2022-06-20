DOUGLAS — On June 15th, 2022, we lost a loved one, Margaret Haas, at the age of 87 at her home in Douglas, Arizona after a short battle with cancer. Margaret is survived by her husband J.T. Haas, her two son's Jeffrey Haas, Gregory Haas and wife Melissa Haas. Her brother who is 92, Dick Southard and wife Betty Southard in Washington. Her granddaughter, Meagan and husband Armando Higuera, and their children, Diego, Isabelle and Caleb, her granddaughter Heather Haas and Jose Osuna, and great granddaughter Yaneli Haas. She is preceded in death by her grandson Cody Haas, parents Grayden and Lena Southard, stepfather Glenn Arnold, and brothers Ray and Jay Southard.
Margaret was born in Casa Grande in 1934. She grew up in Tombstone, Arizona, then moved to Douglas, Arizona in 1951. Margaret studied education at Arizona State University in 1954 and shortly after transferred to the University of Arizona. In 1957, she married her husband, J.T. Haas. Margaret was also awarded "Girl of the Year" in 1961 by Beta Sigma Phi. A few of her hobbies included bowling, golfing, gambling and crossword puzzles. She was active in running AJRA and high-school rodeos, secretary at Phelps Dodge Mercantile and owner of Margaret's Monogram business. She was loved very much and respected by many. Margaret will be missed dearly.