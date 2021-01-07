Margaret “Margo” Borowiec, 82
SIERRA VISTA — Margaret “Margo” Borowiec, 82, passed away on December 25, 2020. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, to William “Bill” Hardy and Vivian “Vi” Hardy and grew up in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She graduated from high school at the age of 15, and began working in Canada. She exercised her option for U.S. Citizenship at 17, when she moved to Cochise County with her parents in 1955, and began working on Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
Margo left Arizona in late 1956 to marry Matthew “Matt” Borowiec, and they returned to Cochise County in 1959. She and Matt had three children: Joel “Jay” Borowiec, William “Bill” Borowiec, and Anne Borowiec. While raising her children, Margo earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arizona. After she and Matt divorced, Margo earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Arizona and became a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Margo worked as a therapist in Tucson and Cochise County, both in the private and public sectors, including acting as the Victim Witness Program Director for the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for approximately ten years. She continued to provide private counseling/therapy until shortly before her death. She enjoyed helping people, and often provided her services for little or no charge.
Margo was preceded in death by her parents; her only sibling, William Patrick Hardy; nephew Matthew Hardy; and, her son, William “Bill” Borowiec. She is survived by her son, Joel “Jay” Borowiec, daughter, Anne Borowiec (Scott Smith), grandchildren, Sara and Joshua, and nephew, Joseph Hardy. Margo had many long-time friends, and continued to make new ones through the years. She will be missed by many.
No services are scheduled at this time. A donation to any charitable organization is appreciated.
