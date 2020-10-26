Margaret “Peg” May Cramer, 75

WILLCOX — Peg died peacefully on Tuesday, October 21, 2020. She was a WWII baby who was born in Kent, England on May 25, 1945. She came across the ocean to the United States as a baby on the Queen Mary.
Peg worked hard for 12 years to get her BSW (from ASU) while raising her children. She was a social worker for over 20 years and taught classes at Cochise Community College.
Peg is survived by her loving husband, Steve. The happiness she found with him as her husband made her brag constantly about his sweetness. Peg is also survived by her amazing blended family of four children: Kelly (Lorenzo), Amy (Mike), Drew (Karmia) and Shanna (Tim); grandchildren: Jake (Elissa), Ronni (Kyle), Cliff, Keira (Dalton), Jennessa, Corri May, Max, Sam, Addy, Tayla, Killian; three great grandchildren: Jonas, Andre and Magee; and siblings: Karen, Rick, Teri, Diann, John, Roger, and Kimberly.
Peg let people around her know what she thought and always stood up for what she believed was right. She would say funny, unexpected things and was generous to all. Peg loved her family deeply with her whole body and soul. She had a special relationship with each of her children and grandchildren and every one of them is sure that they were her favorite person. Her whole family has stories about what special thing she did or shared with them.
She was greeted in heaven by her grandson, sister, brother, mother, father, beloved son and best friend of 50 years.
A memorial was held in her honor on October 22, 2020. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
