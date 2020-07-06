GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA — Margaret (Perez) Bibus passed away on June 28, 2020 at Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born in Willcox, Arizona on July 19, 1944. She started school at Cochise and graduated from Willcox High School. Margie married Frank Bibus and lived in Georgia and later North Carolina. They had three children; Ann, Donna and Ernie, also several grandchildren. Margie enjoyed going to work, because her grandchildren went to the Christian School where she worked. Her battle with cancer is over, and she is no longer in pain. She is with the good Lord now, but her family and friends will miss her. Funeral services were held in North Carolina.
