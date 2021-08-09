Margaret Sutter, 91

GLENDALE — Margaret passed away August 5, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 91. She was born July 9, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio to George Ellish and Julia Mansfield and graduated from St. Pete’s High School in Mansfield. In 1959 she moved from Ohio to San Bernardino, California, and married Glenn Edward Sutter in 1962. She worked as a Communications Specialist at Norton AFB for many years. In 1974 she and Glenn moved to Sierra Vista. While her first words upon entering Sierra Vista were “Where the hell are you taking me?” she shortly grew to love the area and made amazing friendships. They spent the next 46 beloved years in Sierra Vista before moving to the Phoenix area in 2020. “Margie” loved so much about Sierra Vista – the mountains, the house she and Glenn built, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, their friends, and the sweet life they created there.
She was the proud wife of Glenn, her husband of 59 years, who passed away earlier this year. It was a tough battle for her without him in her world and we admire her fight to keep on hanging in there. She was the proud mom to six children and leaves behind Julia Prado, Jim Militello, Michael Militello, and Glenn Sutter. She will be forever remembered by her children, their spouses, and her twelve grandchildren, and multiple great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her three siblings, her son Steve Militello and daughter Teresa Miller.
Margie loved golf and enjoyed her time and friendships in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She made the best “paprikash” and “kifles” ever and was a great card player. Marge fought a long battle with dementia and her family would like to send a special thanks to Danielle, Simona, and Elaine for making her tough days a little sweeter. The family will hold a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, we would ask that any intended contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
And finally…. everything really was “good, clean, and decent.”