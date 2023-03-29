Margit E. Stoney, 83

SIERRA VISTA—Mrs. Margit E. Stoney passed away at the age of 83 on March 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Margit was born November 23, 1939 in Sudetenland, West Germany. She grew up in Rodgen, West Germany and attended school in Bad Nauheim, West Germany. She worked as a computer specialist in Bad Nauheim, West Germany, before moving to the United States to reside in Sierra Vista.

