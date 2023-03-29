Margit E. Stoney, 83

SIERRA VISTA—Mrs. Margit E. Stoney passed away at the age of 83 on March 27, 2023 at home surrounded by her family in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Margit was born November 23, 1939 in Sudetenland, West Germany. She grew up in Rodgen, West Germany and attended school in Bad Nauheim, West Germany. She worked as a computer specialist in Bad Nauheim, West Germany, before moving to the United States to reside in Sierra Vista.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas P. Stoney, Sr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, daughter Sylvi Weth of Konigsdorf, Germany, step-daughters Robin L. Green of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Trina M. Liggin (David) of Sierra Vista, Arizona and step-son Thomas P. Stoney, Jr. of Sierra Vista, Arizona, four grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, five step-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Margit was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Albin Bachman, brother Anton Bachman and daughter Britta Mueller.
Margit loved flowers and gardening. It was said that she has a green thumb. She also loved to knit and crochet. Every Christmas holiday season she would knit and crochet baby booties and donate them to the maternity ward at Canyon Vista Medical Center for the new arriving babies.
She also loved the water. As a young woman in Germany she would often go deep sea diving in the Mediterranean Sea for fun and sport and also enjoyed relaxing in her backyard Jacuzzi every chance she got.
Memorial service for Margit will be held on Friday, Arpi 7, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home 830 S. Highway 92 Sierra Vista, Arizona with Pastor Larry Smith officiating.