BISBEE—Margo Macartney, 86, tough public defender and warm hearted artist has died.
Margaret “Margo” Lavinia Macartney passed away at home from complications of cancer on Saturday April 8th, 2023. She was 86.
Margo was born Sept 18, 1936 in Los Angeles to Otilia and Albert Macartney.
The daughter of an amateur photographer, she was drawn to all things art. Not just drawing and clay, but music, dance, poetry, even performing. Despite her talent, she was discouraged from pursuing the arts on the belief that she couldn't earn a living. She dutifully graduated from Pasadena City College and soon found herself living in Aspen Colorado, not working in an office, but happily as a ski photographer.
Later in life, she rediscovered the arts. She was a regular at Cochise College and exhibited at both The Douglas Art Association and The Subway Gallery, where she was a dedicated member and continued to exhibit as recently as this March. One of her most celebrated works is a bust of civil rights advocate Congressman John Lewis. Fellow artists share the belief that this piece would be an excellent addition to the Smithsonian's Museum of African American History and Culture.
In addition to the fine arts, Margo was also a performing artist. She sang soprano in the Bisbee Community Chorus, and at the age of 84 began studying the accordion, in which she delighted.
In the mid 60’s Margo’s love of Jazz drew her to Los Angeles where she became friends with some of the great jazz musicians of the day. Unfortunately, like many of the musicians, she became addicted to opioids. After achieving sobriety at Synanon, she taught at the school there, and worked in their legal department. While she found this to be an invaluable experience, as their mission changed, Synanon no longer suited Margo. After 18 years, she left the community saying, “This was not what I signed up for.” She remained close to many of her fellow members and began writing a book about her experiences.
Post-Synanon, at the age of 52, she graduated with honors from Nevada School of Law School where she was president of her class. Early in her career as a Legal Defender she was involved in a case in which the outcome seemed unjust. She wrote a moving account of this in the book, “Under the Wheels of Justice, The True Story of a Murder Trial Gone Wrong” which was published in 2022. She never abandoned the defendant in the case, and continued to work on his behalf as his appeal proceeded with the Arizona Justice Project
After retirement, Margo served as a Judge in the local juvenile drug courts. Her work in this court ordered drug treatment program served young people and their families in profound ways.
In her mid 60’s Margo began practicing Zen Buddhism at The Cochise Zen Center where she served on the Board of Directors for many years, mostly recently as President of the Board. She took the five Buddhist precepts as an expression of her vow to help all beings. During this ceremony she was given a string of beads that belonged to a great Zen teacher (now deceased). She wore these all the time, even during the days leading up to her passing.
A dear friend said it well, “Margo was a stellar human in every way. A good friend. Loved by many. Her wit and her wisdom is carried in our hearts”
Margo was predeceased by her parents, brother Robert J, Macartney and partner of many years, Jarrie C. Tent.
She is survived by her partner Helise Dubnick of Bisbee, Arizona, niece Amy Macartney of New Canaan, Connecticut, nephew Robert J. Macartney, Jr. of Redwood City, California. Five grandnieces, one grandnephew, several cousins and scores of close friends.
A celebration of her exceptional life will be held in the coming months.