BISBEE — Marguerite Corona, 90, of Bisbee, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022 at Via Elegante Assisted Living in Hereford, Arizona. Marguerite was born in Douglas, Arizona on October 7, 1931, to Mary Aira and Gonzalo Martus. Marguerite is a 1951 graduate of Bisbee High School, and in June of that year she married Alfonso (Al) Corona, her husband of 44 years. In 1968 she began working for the Cochise County Assessor’s Office where she retired in 1993. She loved volunteering at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bisbee, Arizona where she was a member, and a member of the St. Patrick Women's Club. Over the years she has cleaned facilities, washed and ironed, helped in the office, assisted with meals, and performed other duties as needed. Al and Marguerite were active in the Bisbee Elks Lodge #671 B.P.O.E., cherishing the friendships they had with other lodge members. She was devoted to her family, and each week they all knew that there was a place at the table for Sunday dinner.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso, her mother Mary Sherman, and by her sister Madeline Acuna. She is survived by her five children Rose Marie (William Jr.) Palmer of Tucson, Michael (Gabrielle) Corona of Phoenix, Vicky Pickett of Hereford, Lisa (Frank) Betry of Porterville, California, David (Meta) Corona of Mesa, her brother John (Fran) Sherman of Mesa, 17 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Via Elegante who lovingly cared for our mother for over three years, particularly during her final days. We are thankful for the staff at Canyon Vista Medical Center for their devotion, care and compassion during her hospital stay and the Fry Fire paramedics who returned Mom to Via Elegante with dignity. Finally, we count ourselves blessed by the hospice personnel at Casa de la Paz who kept Mom comfortable and quieted our hearts during this difficult time.
The Holy Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday June 28th at St. Patrick Church. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with interment, at Evergreen Cemetery, following the Mass.