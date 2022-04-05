SIERRA VISTA — Marguerite “Maggie” Gunther, 86, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Maggie was born on February 16, 1936 to John Thomas and Elizabeth Ellen Gunther in New Haven, Connecticut. She was the second of five children. After graduating from West Haven High School in 1953, she went on to study early education at Albertus Magnus and New Haven State Teachers’ College. Following her graduation, she landed her first teaching job at Thompson School, in West Haven, Connecticut, kicking off a nearly 45 year career and lifelong passion for shaping young minds.
A short while later, she was called to serve as a Department of Defense teacher in Hokkaido, Japan, where she met then-1LT Jack Packard, stationed at Kuma Station, Chitose, Japan. They wed the following year, and traveled the world, before settling in Sierra Vista.
For the final two decades of her career, Maggie taught in Sierra Vista public schools, where she was (probably) feared and (definitely) respected. She served three terms as the President of the Sierra Vista Classroom Teachers’ Association.
Maggie was a voracious reader, a talented singer, an avid sewing enthusiast, and a generous philanthropist. The founder of the Cochise County chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), she was passionate about equality and spent much of her life fighting for the rights of women, to improve pay and conditions for teachers, and to end child hunger. She was a woman of conviction, a leader, a friend, and a matriarch. Maggie was famous for her rendition of “Happy Birthday,” and never missed an occasion to sing it in its entirety over the phone. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Maggie was predeceased by her husband Major Jack Packard, her mother and father John and Elizabeth, and her brother John. She is survived by her children Jessica Packard (Mark Smith), Jonathan (Jennifer) Packard, and Lisa Packard; her grandchildren Ethan Smith, Caitie Smith, and Rachael Packard; and her brothers Kevin, Brian, and Jimmy Gunther.
Maggie will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona, alongside her husband of 43 years. A funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, April 9th at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family welcomes donations to Feeding America as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. To donate, please go to feedingamerica.org and click “Donate.”