Maria “Chata” (Martinez/Torres) Valenzuela, 85
TOMBSTONE – Maria was born Tuesday, May 26 1937 in Tombstone and peacefully called to rest Sunday, October 16 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents Isa and Angelita (Flores) Torres, and Lazaro Martinez Sr., loving husband Carlos Valenzuela Sr., brothers Luis Torre, Modesto Torres, Lazaro Martinez Jr. and sister Margaret LaTurco. One daughter Mary Ellen (William) Ferguson, two sons Martin Valenzuela and Benjamin (Deborah) Valenzuela.
Maria is survived and missed by her children Carlos (Socorro) Jr., Thomas (Denay) Sr., Richard, Irene Marines, Rachel Moore, James Valenzuela, and 36 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Born and raised in Tombstone, Maria helped her father Isa Torres, build which was an old stagecoach stop to an adobe brick home. She carried buckets of sand from the arroyo while she and her father made the sun baked adobe bricks. Although Isa hadn’t worked construction; run a string line, or use a level, he had worked the railroad and in the Tombstone mines. It became their home for many many moons as mom would say; where she raised her children and grandchildren.
Maria did not complete the eighth grade and worked a variety of jobs as a waitress, dishwasher (pearl diver), wash and press laundry, clean houses, and a cook/server at the Walter J Meyer School. A mid-wife on occasion. Working in these domestic positions she and her husband of 43 years, raised nine of eighteen surviving child birth and sending them to school and Catechism was a welcomed break and which all survived the “chankla”.
Mom loved to dance, sing, joke, and loves a good laugh. Tombstone locals know her as “Chata” and has grown up with many since her childhood. She was a mother to many of her childhood friends’ children treating them as if they were her own.
There are countless stories about Chata driving up and down Allen Street, talking to everyone she knew. As far back as I can remember, Juanote, Chicoli, Tony Escer, Pete Acunia, Juanona, Concha, Socorro, Chelo, Cacho, Candido etc. She loved visiting her friends home and talk about old times sipping coffee.
She enjoyed watching her children play sports. She loved to see THS volleyball and basketball and was a huge ASU Sun Devils fan and had the utmost support for her son serving in overseas deployments.
Maria was placed into Haven Health in the summer of 2016 after diagnosed with dementia, and unvaccinated survived COVID twice. During her stay, she was loved by staff and residents. Early on, mother would assist with residents in wheelchairs or with hand and arm assistance. Towards the end of her six year stay, she slowly gotten less mobile.
Visited by many family and friends, mom enjoyed their company; some she did not recognize anymore. She loved many and was loved by many, young and old.
Mom, may every tear that has ever fallen from your tired eyes, on our behalf become a river for you in paradise. By Elena Hannah
Memorial Services will be held at the Tombstone Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Saturday 5 November at 10:00 A.M. and laid to rest with her husband in the Tombstone Cemetery. Following, Chata’s family invite you to the Tombstone Vigilante Hall for Maria’s Celebration of Life.