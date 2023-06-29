Maria Concepcion Laurent, 88

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO—Maria Concepcion Laurent, 88, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, former long-time resident of Silver City, New Mexico, was received by our Good Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She is survived by one son, John Laurent (Priscilla), four daughters Connie Perez (Ronald), Gail Montano (Ramon), Diane Bishop, Julie Silva (Tony), sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Margaret Chumbler of Tucson, Arizona, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Frances (known as Don) Laurent, son-in-law Leith Martin Bishop, and two grandsons John Joseph Laurent and Sean Martin Bishop. She is also preceded in death by her grandmother, father and mother, five brothers, five sisters and several nephews and nieces.

Connie (Maria) was born in Douglas, Arizona on July 13, 1934, to Juan Ortega and Concepcion Ruiz. She was born during the Great Depression. She had three heroes and mentors: her grandmother, her mother and her dad. Her single grandmother, who went blind at the age of 50, raised her only daughter, Concepcion Ruiz. Her grandmother never complained and would recite bible passages to her grandchildren. Connie’s mother, who had 12 children, had altars inside the family home and taught her children to enjoy life, to be prayerful and thankful at all times. Connie’s dad, Juan, came to El Paso, Texas, from Mexico during the Mexican Revolution. He was hit by a stray bullet in one of the battles at just 15 years old. Juan had a successful operation after arriving in El Paso and the family believes that surviving the journey from Mexico was a miracle. Juan learned the trade of shoe repair and eventually the shoe retail business. He taught his five sons and son-in-law, Don Laurent, the shoe business. Don went on to have a successful shoe business with Connie in Silver City.

Tags