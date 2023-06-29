LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO—Maria Concepcion Laurent, 88, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, former long-time resident of Silver City, New Mexico, was received by our Good Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She is survived by one son, John Laurent (Priscilla), four daughters Connie Perez (Ronald), Gail Montano (Ramon), Diane Bishop, Julie Silva (Tony), sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Margaret Chumbler of Tucson, Arizona, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Frances (known as Don) Laurent, son-in-law Leith Martin Bishop, and two grandsons John Joseph Laurent and Sean Martin Bishop. She is also preceded in death by her grandmother, father and mother, five brothers, five sisters and several nephews and nieces.
Connie (Maria) was born in Douglas, Arizona on July 13, 1934, to Juan Ortega and Concepcion Ruiz. She was born during the Great Depression. She had three heroes and mentors: her grandmother, her mother and her dad. Her single grandmother, who went blind at the age of 50, raised her only daughter, Concepcion Ruiz. Her grandmother never complained and would recite bible passages to her grandchildren. Connie’s mother, who had 12 children, had altars inside the family home and taught her children to enjoy life, to be prayerful and thankful at all times. Connie’s dad, Juan, came to El Paso, Texas, from Mexico during the Mexican Revolution. He was hit by a stray bullet in one of the battles at just 15 years old. Juan had a successful operation after arriving in El Paso and the family believes that surviving the journey from Mexico was a miracle. Juan learned the trade of shoe repair and eventually the shoe retail business. He taught his five sons and son-in-law, Don Laurent, the shoe business. Don went on to have a successful shoe business with Connie in Silver City.
Connie’s three older brothers and two older sisters’ husbands served in World War II. Connie’s husband Don, two of her younger brothers, and a brother-in-law served in the Korean War. World War II and the Korean War were a big part of Connie’s early life. She prayed for and admired all veterans.
Connie graduated from Douglas High School in Douglas in 1953. She met her husband (Don) in Tucson at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. They were married on June 4, 1955, during the Korean War. They bought the Ortega Shoe Store in Silver City in the fall of 1966, and moved there with their five children, ages 3 months to 10 years old. Connie worked side by side with her husband at the Laurent’s Shoe Store for over 40 years. Their employees and customers of four generations were like family to them. The store closed in 2008 after Don passed away and Connie retired.
In addition, Connie touched the lives of neighbors, family, and others in the community through her practical advice, financial support and words of encouragement. She enjoyed serving guests at the Gospel Mission and helping others that were in need. She instilled the importance of family in her children and to persevere in the trials of life. Her strong faith in God carried her through many difficult and painful times. This faith was one of the greatest gifts that she gave to her children.
Connie enjoyed being a homemaker, being surrounded by her family and working side by side with her husband in the shoe business. She enjoyed gardening and being outside. The family home was host to many family reunions, parties, weddings, and the birth of a granddaughter.
Connie was a prayerful, thankful person and had small altars inside and outside her home. She especially enjoyed gospel songs and music. She played many kinds of music on her electric keyboard player. She believed in God’s Providence; of His foreseeing care and guardianship for our future and direction and making us aware of carefully providing for our economic future.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 9:30am at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Deacon Bill Holguin officiating. The interment will follow at 11:00 am at Fort Bayard National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Louis Frances Laurent.
Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory “Trust care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.