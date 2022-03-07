Maria Hilda Arevalo, 59

TUCSON — On January 28, 2022, Maria Hilda Arevalo passed away in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 59. Hilda was survived by her mother, Hilda Frisby Montoya and stepfather Ramon Montoya of Douglas, Arizona. Her husband Jesus I Arevalo children H, Magaly Arevalo, Jesus A Arevalo, and Luis F Arevalo, daughter in-law Jordan Arevalo, granddaughters Bradlee Arevalo, and Penelope Arevalo. As well as her brothers, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Florencio Ernesto Frisby, and brother Florencia "Russo" Frisby.
Hilda was born on November 6, 1962, in Douglas Arizona. She married Jesus I Arevalo on November 10, 1984. They welcomed H. Magaly Arevalo in 1985, Jesus A. Arevalo in 1989, and Luis F. Arevalo in 1991. Hilda enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially her granddaughters. She will be remembered for her smile, her contagious laugh, and her bubbly personality. She was loved by all that she met, including her second family at Saguaro Podiatry, where she worked for over 15 years.
A memorial service for Maria Hilda Arevalo is scheduled for Friday March 11, 2022, at 10:30 am at St. Andrews Church located at 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista Az 85635. It will be followed by a reception at 12:00 pm at the American Legion, Post 52 12 E. Theater Dr Sierra vista, Arizona. Flowers and Condolences can be sent to 2015 Santa Catalina Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.