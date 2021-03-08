Maria Icela Lopez, 64
WILLCOX — Maria Icela Lopez of Willcox passed away in Tucson on March 4, 2021 at the age of 64. She was born in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico on October 15, 1956 to Mario Mejia and Hortencia Villalobos Mejia. Maria was an avid plant and bird lover, she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Luis of Safford, Antonio of Midland, Texas and Daniel of Tucson and ten grandchildren and a grandchild who is three/quarter of the way coming. Her surviving siblings are Mario Mejia, Francisco Mejia and Leticia Romero all of Tucson.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband Enrique Lopez on February 3, 2021, and her parents and sister Yolanda.
A Rosary will be offered 7:00p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
