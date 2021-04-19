Maria Irma Nolde, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Maria Irma Nolde was born in Offenbach a/M. Germany to Heinrich and Katharina (Berk) Schuler on November 15, 1936. She met David in Germany and they fell in love and traveled the world as he was in the Air Force. They had three children Stanley, Carl, and Paula and settled in Moreno Valley, California for a good period of her life. She moved to Arizona in 1996 and that is where she said her final goodbyes. She is preceded in death by her husband David L. Nolde, her parents Heinrich and Katharina Schuler, her sister Elizabeth, brother Wilhelm, and her daughter Paula Nolde.
She is survived by her brother Karl Schuler, her children Stanley and Carl Nolde, her five grandchildren Gabby, Kelly and husband Darren, Maria and husband Troy, David and Courtney, and five great grandchildren Chase, Chloe,Canaan, Evelynn, and Maeleigh. She was a CNA, a Red Cross volunteer for over 50 years, she volunteered for the military thrift shop for over 45 years, and she was very active in the N.C.O wives club. She was a wonderful woman and did everything she could to help anyone in sight. She is loved very much and will be missed deeply. Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.
