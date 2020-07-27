Maria Joanne Silva, 57

LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA — Maria Silva, beloved daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday July 25, 2020 in Lancaster, California, surrounded by her loving sisters after a battle with stage four cancer. A Technical Writer for Northrop Grumman, Maria was also a gifted artist who touched many lives. She made friends everywhere she went with her loving heart, pure joy in life, clear honesty and wry wit.
Maria is survived by her loving family, her mother Joanne Silva, sisters Cathy Silva, Chanyah Zolezzi (Dorian Kunch), Liz Eva, Carolyn Reyno Norton (Brad Norton), and Eileen Silva and her niece Emily Reyno and nephews Sam Eva, Richard Reyno and Matthew Eva and a multitude of cousins.
A beautifully talented artist, Maria’s gift was seeing and creating beauty everywhere she went. Unable to paint any longer due to pain in her wrists, Maria turned back to drawing. Her creations are joyful and flowing, much like her beautiful handwriting. She was exceptionally gifted at drawing and painting horses, fairies, mermaids and happy sea life as well as forest creatures. Her dragon creations are detailed and magnificent.
We believe Maria is joyous and free again, free now from the pain of her cancer. Strong and independent in spirit and in faith, Maria’s joy in life will long be remembered. May her spirit and yours be joyful as well, that we knew her and loved her and were loved by her. Her ashes will be interred at the Holy Cross cemetery in San Diego, California.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.