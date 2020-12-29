Maria Leticia Stoddard, 72
BISBEE — Maria Leticia Stoddard passed away at home in Bisbee on December 26, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico to Lauro Avechuco and Josefina Fuentes Avechuco on February 4, 1948. She was retired from the Copper Queen Hospital as a housekeeper. She was a member of St. Patrick Parish Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Frances (Alex) Marinez of Naco, Joe (Michele) Garcia of Tucson, Mario (Teresa) Garcia and Javier Garcia both of Bisbee, Jesus Garcia of Morenci and father of her children Joe Garcia of Bisbee. Maria also had 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren also surviving. Her surviving siblings are: Anna Montero of Tucson, Mike Avechuco and Myrna Alvarez both of Naco, Jose Rosario Avechuco of Sierra Vista, Loretta Avechuco, Lucy Sanchez and Pina Romo all of Bisbee, Ramona Campos of Rocky Point, Mexico, Ernesto Avechuco of Naco and Martha Valdez of Sierra Vista. Preceding her in death was her parents and brother Lauro Avechuco.
A Rosary will be offered on 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Patrick Parish in Bisbee. Interment of her cremains will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortury.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
