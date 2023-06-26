Maria Louisa Clemons, 61

SIERRA VISTA—Maria Louisa Clemons, 61,Sunrise June 6, 1962, Sunset June 17, 2023

Maria Louisa Clemons, known as Mary to her loved ones, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 61 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Her battle with a rare type of renal cell carcinoma in recent years showed her courage in facing life’s challenges with kindness and grace.

Tags