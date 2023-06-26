SIERRA VISTA—Maria Louisa Clemons, 61,Sunrise June 6, 1962, Sunset June 17, 2023
Maria Louisa Clemons, known as Mary to her loved ones, passed away on June 17, 2023, at the age of 61 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Her battle with a rare type of renal cell carcinoma in recent years showed her courage in facing life’s challenges with kindness and grace.
Mary was a caring and loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, auntie, sister, and friend. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 42 years, Allen Clemons, and their three wonderful children Jeremy (Margarita) Clemons, Brandi (Austin) Clemons, and Bowie (Jayme) Clemons. Her precious grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Noah, and Allen were her pride and joy. The day before her passing, she was able to meet her first great granddaughter, Maria Jean, who was named after her. She is also survived by her mother, Carmen Maestas, brothers David (Elena) Ayala, Victor (Hortencia) Maestas, her sister Sadie (George) Renteria, her bonus babies, Taylor and Gabriel Valenzuela, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mary worked in childcare and social services for nearly 30 years. She dedicated her life to being of service to others so it is no surprise that even in her death she will continue to help people. Mary donated her body to science with the hopes of helping even a single person with her type of cancer.
A Rosary followed by a celebration of life will be held on July 1, 2023, at 9:00 am at St. Patrick’s Church in Bisbee, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in her honor to Child and Family Resources.