Maria (Mary) Perez Valenzuela, 85

DOUGLAS — Maria (Mary) Perez Valenzuela, born September 11, 1934 in Pirtleville Arizona, passed away at her home on September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dionicio “Don” Valenzuela. She is survived by her children Arturo (Gloria), Ruben (Dena), Barbara (Alfredo), Lorenzo and Fernando Aguiar. Mary also leaves her four grandchildren; Ruben Jr., Amanda, Ricardo, and Jessica, and six great grandchildren. She was also Tia to many nieces and nephews. Mary has one surviving sister, Anastacia, who lives in Pirtleville. Maria is loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
The family will be having a private Mass for Mary at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church in Pirtleville. The family is requesting that in place of flowers, donations be made to Saint Bernard’s or the Bisbee Animal Shelter. Internment will be at a later date to be determined by the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
