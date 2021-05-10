Maria Orozco, 89

WILLCOX—Maria Orozco passed away at home on May 5, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born in Duran, New Mexico to Marcelino Orozco Paralafox and Elisa Garcia. Maria was a homemaker and a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She is survived by her children Jose Luis DeLaTorre and Josefina Aguilera both of Willcox, Martha Martinez of El Paso, Texas and Arturo DeLaTorre of Willcox along with twenty-six grandchildren and over thirty great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her sons; Juan Luis DeLaTorre, Juan Manuel DeLaTorre, Gilberto DeLaTorre and Salvador DeLaTorre and her husband Luis DeLaTorre.
A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortury.com