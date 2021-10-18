Maria “Pat” Jesus Tenorio, 79

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Maria Jesus Tenorio, best known as “Pat” to all her family and friends passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2021 at the age of 79. Pat was a life-long resident of Benson, Arizona, born on November 4, 1941 to Abel and Adelina (Salaz) Mendoza. Pat married her dear husband, Petronilo “Chapo” Tenorio July 1975. She attended Benson High School, later becoming a custodian for Benson schools. She loved making new friends, and any stranger that crossed her path became just that. Pat loved to enjoy time with her family and will be greatly missed by all her loved ones.
Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Kirkwood; siblings, Julia Dimas, Gilbert Mendoza, Stella Olivas, Frank Mendoza, Abel Mendoza, Ofelia Rivera, Elvira Mendoza and Alex Mendoza.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Petronilo “Chapo” Tenorio; granddaughters, Kimberly Guilliams of Benson, Arizona, Darci (Cory) Nelson of Benson, Arizona, and Stacee (Oscar) Tovar of Tucson, Arizona; grandson, Ian (Shannon) Kirkwood of Saint David, Arizona; great-grandchildren, Ashton (Glen) Perez, Connor Hancox, Tyler Guilliams, Devlin Comaduran, Adam McBride, Lauren McBride, Gloria Guilliams, Sydney Guilliams, Greyson Kirkwood and Valentina Tovar; great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Perez. She is also survived by sisters, Olivia Mendoza and Jenny Rigney; and brother Carlos Mendoza, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on October 18, 2021, at 6 p.m., at Richardson's Benson Mortuary.
Funeral services were held October 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with graveside ceremonies following. Pallbearers: Ian Kirkwood, Tyler Guilliams, Devlin Comaduran, Damian Austin, Robert Austin, and Albert Rigney.